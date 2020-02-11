While Sanders marches forward, moderates are struggling to unite behind a candidate. After essentially tying with Sanders for first place in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, begins his day as the centrist front-runner. But at least two other White House hopefuls — former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — are competing for the same voters. And billionaire Michael Bloomberg is lying in wait in the states the begin voting in March, already spending millions of dollars to introduce himself to voters as a practical alternative to the candidates competing in the traditional early voting states.