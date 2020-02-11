Rain, Light Snow Possible Tuesday In Parts Of Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Scattered shower chances continue through the first part of the day Tuesday, and then we will see several dry hours by the afternoon.
Tuesday evening rain moves in to the southeast and we may see some light snow again in the northwest part of the state.
It will be another cold day with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Tuesday night widespread rain arrives with snow in the northwest. Snow totals will be on the light side, and any accumulation will likely melt pretty early Wednesday morning. Some areas could see 1 to 2 inches.
In Oklahoma City we look to stay above freezing and should see a cold rain through the entire storm.
Midday Wednesday the storm will be moving east of Interstate 35, but Wednesday still looks chilly with highs in the 40s.