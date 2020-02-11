NE Oklahoma City Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a home is a complete loss Tuesday morning after a fire broke out overnight in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the fire started a little after 1 a.m. and was near northeast 14th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and began to spread to the rest of the home, including the attic.
Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
"Investigators are in route and when they do get here, they will do an investigation on cause of determination," said Battalion Chief Kyle Durham.
The home owner arrived later and told fire officials that she not live there but had some nephews that lived inside. However, no one was inside during the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.