2 Adults, 4 Children Safe After Fire Breaks Out At NW OKC Apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters responded to a fire overnight Tuesday at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
According to authorities, the fire was at the Windsor Village Apartments near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.
Fire crews said only one unit was affected.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but fire officials said it appeared to have started in the kitchen.
Two adults and four children were inside the apartment when the fire broke out but everyone made it out safely, fire officials said.
