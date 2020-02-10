News
OCPD Cancels Silver Alert For Missing 81-Year-Old Man
Monday, February 10th 2020, 11:03 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.
Authorities said Ralph Jefferson was last seen Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of NW 105th Terrace in Oklahoma City.
Jefferson is described as a black man and is reportedly wearing a black cap, black shirt, light jeans and a tan suede jacket.
According to the report, Jefferson has early onset dementia and takes medication for blood pressure and dementia.
He is reportedly driving a blue 2010 Mazda MX-5 with the Oklahoma license plate number EGU270.
Police said Jefferson was found safe.