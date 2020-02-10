The Moore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Monday for a missing 79-year-old man. 

Authorities said Derral McBride was last seen Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of SW 12th Street. 

According to the report, McBride has dementia and Type 2 diabetes. 

He is reportedly driving a red 2005 Chevy Silverado with the Oklahoma license plate number DWS448. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact police. 