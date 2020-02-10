2 El Reno Wrestlers Remain On Team After Being Convicted Of Sexual Assault
Two star wrestlers at El Reno High School remain on the team after being convicted of sexually assaulting another student in the training room.
Three students were charged and convicted in the 2019 assault; however, few details have been released because both the victim and attackers are underage.
Sources told News 9; two students accepted plea deals while another took their case to juvenile court.
The third student was recently convicted of sexual assault.
News 9 asked El Reno Superintendent Craig McVay why the convicted students are allowed to still participate in school activities.
“No comment,” he said, saying the district attorney would have to answer any questions.
"I don't know who you were talking about," McVay said referring to the student athletes still participating in school activities. He added the district is "working closely with the district attorney and law enforcement."
A report from the El Reno Police Department said officers were called to the school wrestling facility in May of last year for a sexual assault.
Once they arrived, police said a parent reported her juvenile son had been assaulted by two other students.
After an investigation officers determined a third student was involved.
Two of the three convicted students have wrestled at several duals and tournaments throughout the season. Both have previously qualified for state tournaments.
Their names are listed on team apparel and faces and accomplishments on team posters.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association handbook says, "hazing incidents have no place in the activity programs, " and they encourage "each member school to develop procedures" to handle it. However, an OSSAA spokesman said each school is in charge of determining eligibility for their own students.
District Attorney Mike Fields said strict laws protecting juveniles prohibits him from even confirming or denying the case.