AAA Holds TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Through Thursday In Edmond
AAA is enrolling travelers in TSA pre-check at a mobile van site in Edmond.
With TSA pre-check, travelers will not need to remove shoes, travel-size liquids, laptops, jackets and belts. Travelers also get moved to a different TSA lane.
“The security lines will be eliminated if you have this TSA pre-check,” said AAA spokeswoman Leslie Gamble.
The enrollment process is by appointment only, so people must sign up online. It’s on a first come, first serve basis.
The pre-check mobile site will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1701 S. Broadway Street in Edmond.
For parents and guardians with TSA pre-check, children 12 years old or younger can travel through the TSA lane with them.
While registering online, a travel must fill out an application. It will be used at the on-site appointment. Travelers must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship during the appointment.
“This TSA pre-check is just one great example how AAA can help people and make it more about the travel and not the hassle,” Gamble said.
The application fee is $85, but cash and personal checks are not accepted.