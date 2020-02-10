News
Cold, Wet Weather To Return In Western Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY - The first of several storms arrives Monday.
Light rain will push into southwest Oklahoma Monday morning. Western Okla. will be cold enough for a winter mix by the afternoon and evening. Some accumulation of snow is possible across the northwest and west through Monday night.
The next storm system arrives Tuesday with some very light rain possible with a winter mix across the west.
The third and final system will arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Once again some will see rain with winter weather across the Northwest.
We will see cold and dry weather for Thursday but a nice warm up for the weekend!