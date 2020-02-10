Ellis family attorney Dan Smolen is now leading the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the jail, former employees who have since left, and the sheriff's office. "We had contact from inmates. And then we had contact from family members who were really concerned about what had happened to Terral, because he had gone into jail healthy.

"I think that the entire jail staff should have been charged with some form of manslaughter."

"Criminal?" asked Villafranca.

"Criminally, yeah, absolutely. I think that a jury will ultimately find that Terral's civil rights were violated in the most extreme way."

County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd is named in the lawsuit. He wasn't working there when Terral died, but told CBS News the jail's medical protocols are now some of the best around. (The sheriff's office runs the jail.)

When asked his reaction upon seeing the surveillance video, Floyd replied, "I was floored."

"What does that justice look like?" Villafranca asked. "What should happen to you and your jail, in your opinion?"

"In my opinion, I think a civil rights violation investigation should occur," the sheriff said.

A judge will decide whether to permit a federal lawsuit to advance to trial, to determine whether the sheriff's office can be held responsible for his death. The defense will present its final briefs to the judge today.

Several employees in the video, including the former nurse Theresa Horn, no longer work at the jail. But in a statement, Horn's attorney told "CBS This Morning" that "the videos do not show the complete picture and are only one piece of potential evidence."

The FBI has contacted attorney Dan Smolen, and is interested in looking further into the case.