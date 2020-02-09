Man Accused Of Stealing Dog Allegedly Shoots Neighbor In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly shot a neighbor in the leg.
Police responded to the shooting near SW 25th St. and Walker Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
A witness said the alleged shooter was angry after being accused of stealing a dog.
The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood was disrupted by gunfire. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman shot in the leg and a bullet hole in a car.
“They had an altercation with their neighbor over a dog that got stolen,” neighbor Pamela Smith said.
Smith lives next door to the victim and said the woman's dog went missing several days ago.
“She posted on Facebook about it,” Smith said. “They went door-to-door to the whole neighborhood if anybody had seen her.”
Witnesses said the dog showed up at its owners home on Sunday and the suspect was seen with the dog. Smith said heated words were exchanged between the dog's owner and the man.
Witnesses said the suspect left and returned to confront the woman.
“At that point is when he came back over with a gun,” Smith said. “She was sitting outside smoking.”
The woman's young son was inside the home. Smith said the victim was able to talk and asked her to care for the child until someone could pick him up.
“At least he didn’t see her get shot,” Smith said. “He was in the house so he didn’t actually see it happen, which I’m glad.”
The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect was arrested and taken to the county jail.
“All of it over a dog,” Smith said.
Police said the suspect was arrested and jailed on one complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not released the identities of those involved in the shooting.