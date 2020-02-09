OKC Couples Left At The Altar In Wake Of Venue Closing
OKLAHOMA CITY - Weddings in the metro and several more across the country are in limbo after NOAH's Event Venue permanently shut its doors.
It closed two days ago with nothing but a sign out front stating that they were ‘sorry for the inconvenience.’
Now those who already paid for their big days are looking to get their money back.
Gage Kingery and Madison Johnson booked their wedding at the venue and work in another country. They said no one from the venue company has contacted them.
“It was like a rug pulled out from under us like just complete shock because I made sure to check my emails for that and NOAH’s has not sent us any emails," Johnson said. “It just feels like they had no concern with us whatsoever.”
Johnson said their wedding was booked for early March. They already paid for the venue and many accessories like a DJ and food.
It cost them around $8,000. With the couple currently overseas, they now have to find a different route to make the wedding work.
“So with me working all the time, I took off yesterday and took off today to kind of bite the bullet and find us a place,” Kingery said.
Joann Gaston and her fiancé were also surprised by the sudden closing. They found out through Facebook and already spend thousands of dollars as well.
As soon as she learned it was real she called Mindy Monk, her fiancé, to break the news.
“She was actually at work and started crying on the phone and I was just trying to hold her together and just told her it was going to be okay,” Gaston said.
Their wedding is set for May and now they're spending the next three months trying to find another venue.
“We've worked extra shifts, both of us are nurses,” Monk said. “We've worked extra shifts for months and and opened a different bank account just for this."
We reached out to NOAH's for a comment, but they did not respond.