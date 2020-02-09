A federal appeals court in Virginia recently heard arguments in a separate lawsuit in which the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia accuse Trump of violating the clause by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. In that case, a judge in Maryland allowed the lawsuit to go forward, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit threw the case out. The full appeals court re-heard the case in December, but it has not yet issued its ruling.