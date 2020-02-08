Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder in January Homicide
Clyde Marquette Fields has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Roshauna Ray.
Ray’s body was found in January with multiple stab wounds and slumped in the bushes outside of Mercy Hospital Logan County in Guthrie.
First responders and emergency personnel tried to revive Ray, but their efforts failed.
“Roshauna meant everything to us,” Vonnisha Freeman, a childhood friend of Ray’s, said.
Court records showed that Fields saw Ray on Jan. 4. Fields claimed that she dropped him off and she went to a meeting.
When she never picked him up, Fields began searching for her.
When Fields finally found Ray, he said she was in his green van, talking weird. He said she also had blood on her shirt from stab wounds.
Fields didn’t think the wounds were bad, according to investigators.
He then drove her to Mercy Hospital Logan County where he said Ray told him to drop her off, so he didn’t get in trouble.
When they arrived at the hospital, Fields said Ray was unresponsive, leaving him to have to pick her up and put her body out of the car.
Fields bond is set at $500,000 and he is expected to be back in court again on Thursday.