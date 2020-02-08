News
One Person Killed In Northwest OKC Apartment Fire
Oklahoma City, OK - One person was killed in an apartment fire Friday night on the Northwest side of Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to the apartment near Melrose and Rockwell around 11 pm Friday night. Firefighters say it's not clear yet exactly how that person died.
"Crews made an aggressive interior attack, managed to put the fire out fairly quickly but upon a search, found one adult victim that is a casualty," said OKC Fire Shift Commander Jim Williams.