Police Release Bodycam Footage Of A Fatal Shooting Involving A Murder Suspect, Officers
Police released bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting that congested a northwest Oklahoma City intersection.
The incident happened on Sept. 9, and the footage captured the moment six officers opened fire and killed 29-year-old Quentin Broadus.
Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting on Stone Crest Lane near NW 122nd Street.
When they entered the home, they found 33-year-old Caleea Broadus fatally shot.
Witnesses gave police a description of Quentin Broadus and his vehicle, and not long after the vehicle was located. Officers initiated a chase when the vehicle refused to pull over.
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 followed the vehicle as it led police on a nearly 20 minute chase that ended near NW 120th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
In the bodycam video released Friday, Quentin Broadus can be seen opening the driver's side door and getting out of the car while it is moving.
A gun was seen in his hand. As he raised his arm, he was immediate hit with a barrage of gunfire. More than 30 shots were fired.
Quentin Broadus was taken to a hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead.
After an investigation, the district attorney determined the shooting was justified.