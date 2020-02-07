Moore Community Mourns High School Sophomore Killed In Crash
The remembrance services for one girl killed in Monday's hit-and-run crash near Moore High School started Friday.
A visitation was held throughout the day for Yuridia Martinez. A Rosary service is scheduled for Friday evening at the Sacred Heart Church.
The official funeral is set for Saturday.
According to her obituary, 16-year-old Yuridia was a friendly teen who enjoyed watching movies, baking, doing her hair, and playing sports.
Shannon Brannon said she was Yuridia's softball coach for years.
“I have heard all of her coaches say the exact same thing about her. She was a coach's dream. She was the perfect player. She had a great work ethic. She was a great teammate,” Brannon said.
Brannon said Yuridia carried that attitude in all aspects of her life, which explains the community's outpouring of love for her.
In a matter of days, the GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses received twice the fundraising goal.
“She had the sweetest little smile, and she kind of giggled and smiled sometimes when she would get embarrassed,” Brannon said.
Yuridia's family released the following statement to News 9:
“We are so grateful for all the prayers, phone calls and e-mails from everyone supporting our family right now. We are living in a horrible dream that we can’t wake up from. We were blessed for 16 years with an amazing baby girl who filled our home and our lives with joy and fun and beauty. Yuridia had a heart for service and helping people in need. She loved her friends and adored her sisters. This is so difficult. We miss her very much. Please continue to pray for us, for Yuridia and for the children and families suffering this loss.”