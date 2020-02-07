Police Investigate Death Of Man Inside NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City police opened a murder investigation on Thursday after a man was found dead in an apartment.
Police, family and friends want to know what happened to 22-year-old Patrick Parker.
The 2016 Emerson Alternative high school graduate and heavy metal music fan was found dead inside his apartment near NW 23rd and MacArthur Boulevard.
Police said someone close to the victim made the discovery.
“A family member came home and found the victim deceased in the house,” said Sgt. Brad Gilmore, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Homicide detectives were called to the complex to start an investigation.
However, they were left with few clues as to how Parker died. Investigators are only releasing that the victim had trauma to his body consistent with homicide. They have not identified a suspect or made any arrests in the case.
They think someone in the complex may have seen or heard something. Witness information will give investigators and a grieving family answers to Parker's final moments.
“That’s one of the reason we ask the public for help,” said Gilmore. “When we have nothing, it’s hard to get a good starting point.”
Tips can be made by calling the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.