13 Charges Filed Against Driver In Deadly Moore High School Crash
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Charges have been filed against the driver in the deadly hit and run crash at Moore High School, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office.
Max Townsend, 57, is the driver responsible for plowing through high school students Monday, killing two and leaving four others injured.
Townsend is facing 13 counts, including manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
One student, identified as Rachel Freeman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Yuridia Martinez died later at a local hospital.
Officials said Kolby Crum is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center and Jospeh White is in fair condition. Shiloh Hutchinson and Ashton Baza have been released from the hospital.
According to police, Townsend is the father of 28-year-old Cody Townsend, who police said died Sunday afternoon in a crash near Buck Thomas Park.
Townsend's bond was set at $1.2 million.
This is a developing story.