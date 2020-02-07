Friday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Election
OKLAHOMA CITY - Friday is the last day to register to vote in the super Tuesday March 3rd Presidential Primary Election.
More than 2 million people have registered to vote in Oklahoma. The election board says it's a record year for candidates and voters across all parties.
Oklahoma residents have until 5 p.m. to turn in their application in person at either your county's election board or at a tag agency that issues licenses. You can also mail it in, but it must be post marked by Friday.
If you still need an application - you can head over to the state's web site to print a copy, go to the County Election Board or any tag agency that issues licenses.
In general, that means in the primary election you must vote for a candidate within the party you are registered. Typically, if you're registered as an Independent you can't vote in the primary.
However, the Democratic Party is letting Independent voters participate in their party's primary this year and next.
The PIO for Oklahoma’s State Election Board, Misha Mohr said if you are looking to change your party, that has to be done by Friday as well, and you can do it online.
“We have a link right there on the homepage at election.ok.gov. And again, I do want to stress while you can do this online - if you do have some issues and aren't able to make that change online - you will need to make a new voter registration application and will need to submit that,” Mohr said.
The election board is always looking for more poll workers. If you are interested you can head over to the county election board website to apply.