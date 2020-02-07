News
'Judge Judy' Set To Join Bloomberg During OKC Stop Saturday
Friday, February 7th 2020, 11:18 AM CST
Updated:
Associated Press
One of the most well-known TV judges will visit the metro this weekend.
Judith Sheindlin, who is known as "Judge Judy", will campaign with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Sheindlin campaigned with Bloomberg throughout his tour of Texas.
According to the Bloomberg campaign, he will visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial before attending an organizing event later Saturday.