On 02/06/2020 the Moore Police Department was made aware of two separate incidents involving threats directed at two different schools in Moore, Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High. The incidents are still under investigation, but the person who was responsible for the threat directed at Highland East Junior High was identified and interviewed. We were able to determine the threat made to Highland East Junior High was not credible. The investigation into the person responsible for the threat to Central Junior High is ongoing.