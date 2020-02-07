Police: Social Media Threats That Closed 2 Moore Middle Schools Friday Determined Not Credible
MOORE, Oklahoma - Police have determined that the social media threats directed toward two different schools in Moore are not credible.
Classes at Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High were canceled Friday after the school district was made aware of online threats towards the school.
The Moore Police Department released the following statement on the investigation:
On 02/06/2020 the Moore Police Department was made aware of two separate incidents involving threats directed at two different schools in Moore, Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High. The incidents are still under investigation, but the person who was responsible for the threat directed at Highland East Junior High was identified and interviewed. We were able to determine the threat made to Highland East Junior High was not credible. The investigation into the person responsible for the threat to Central Junior High is ongoing.
The investigation into the person responsible for making the threats is ongoing.
This is a developing story.