The decline of bumblebee populations could also spell trouble for agriculture. Bumblebees are vital to the world's ecosystem and are known for pollinating wildflowers and "nightshade" produce such as tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, and blueberries, according to the Honeybee Conservancy. They are able to tolerate cooler weather that other crucial pollinators, like honey bees, cannot effectively withstand. Other research has found that the bees are essential in supporting seeds and berries that other animals need in their diets.