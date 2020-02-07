Next Phase Of Terminal Expansion Beginning Friday
Construction is shifting at Will Rogers World Airport as they move into the next phase of the terminal drive overhaul.
Friday begins Phase 2 of this long construction process. This means the lanes at Terminal Drive will now be shifted over to the east side.
The Southwest 54th St. eastbound ramp will also be closed. Drivers will be detoured on to Air Cargo Road from Amelia Earhart Lane instead.
The construction zone will remain at Meridian Avenue just north of the Southwest 54th St. bridge. This is where Terminal and Meridian have been narrowed down to one lane.
Left turns will still be restricted on to 54th Street and vice versa, as it has been for the past four months.
This project is part of a three-phase transformation of Terminal Drive at Will Rogers World Airport. The airport said the construction will make travel smoother and easier for travelers.
Lane closures are planned until March. Overall, the $4.5 million project will be completed in May.
If you have a flight, WRWA is advising travelers to arrive an extra 15 minutes earlier than normal.