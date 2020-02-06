Intruders Break Into Home While Occupants Were Sleeping
It's something no one wants to experience, being woken up in the middle of the night by five masked intruders -- two of them armed.
That’s exactly what happened to a family early Monday morning in The Village.
911 operator: “Village Police. What’s the address of your emergency?"
Caller: “We’ve just had a home invasion. Somebody just broke into our house and robbed us.”
It was 1:30 a.m. Monday. A grandmother, her granddaughter and her friend were asleep when they were suddenly awakened.
They heard banging. glass breaking and the front door was kicked in," said The Village Deputy Police Chief Russ Landon.
911 operator: “They had blue gas masks on?”
Caller: “Yes, and purple over their faces.”
The caller described the intruders as young black men wearing all black.
911 Dispatcher: “OK. I have updated police they should be there any minute.”
Caller: “OK. Thank you.”
When police arrived, the victims told officers that one man was armed with a knife and another had a handgun.
They were ordered into the living room where their hands were tied and tape was placed on their mouths.
While they sat on the living room floor, the men searched the home. They stole TVs, cellphones and cash.
"One of the residents put up a bit of a struggle and she was assaulted,” Landon said.
As a result, the five men could face an additional charge of assault on top of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.
Police do not think the home was chosen at random.
“They called one of the residents by a nickname that she had, so we believe they knew the family and knew what they were looking for,” Landon said.
A few days earlier, The Village police responded to the same home after shots were fired in the neighborhood. It is unclear if the incidents are related.