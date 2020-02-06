News
Online Threats Prompt Cancellations For 2 Moore Middle Schools
Thursday, February 6th 2020, 10:46 PM CST
Two Moore middle schools are canceling classes after online threats were made, according to Moore Public Schools.
Classes will not be session on Friday for Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High due an abundance of caution, the district said.
The school district was made aware of online threats on social media made against some students that threatened violence toward the two junior high schools.
The Moore Police Department was notified and is investigating.
As of Thursday night, the suspect who initiated the threats has not been identified.
"MPS administration will follow district policy regarding disciplinary action. We have zero tolerance for this behavior in our schools," the district said.