News
Mike Bloomberg To Campaign In OKC On Saturday
Thursday, February 6th 2020, 6:42 PM CST
Updated:
Associated Press
Mike Bloomberg will be in Oklahoma City on Saturday to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.
Bloomberg is scheduled to visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial before speaking at Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive.
He will speak at a 2020 organizing event at 8:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center.
Doors open at 7:45 p.m. for the public.
Judge Judy Sheindlin will accompany him and is also scheduled to speak.
Bloomberg announced the opening of three field offices and the hiring of two dozen staffers across Oklahoma.
This will be Bloomberg's second speaking event in Oklahoma during his Democratic presidential campaign.