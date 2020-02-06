Del City Mayor Pushes For School Resource Officer In High School
The Del City mayor is pushing for a full-time school resource officer at the high school.
Mayor Floyd Eason said the idea was brought to him by concerned members of the community.
“This has been an ongoing process with the schools for some time. As a councilman, last year, I was approached about being able to put an SRO officer at the school,” Eason said.
The mayor said he first proposed the idea to the City Council two weeks ago.
In Eason’s proposal, the full-time officer would replace the current Del City High School security system, in which numerous off-duty police officers rotate at the school during class hours.
According to Eason, the part-time officers are currently paid by the district.
“The benefit would be having the same officer there every day. That officer would get to know the kids. The kids would get to know the officer. It's a win-win for the city,” Eason said.
According to city officials, funds to hire an extra officer to the police officer would depend on the city budget.
Eason said he's requested a price estimate from the interim city manager, as he wants a plan in place as soon as possible.
Interim Del City City Manager Beverly Palmer said it’s a tedious process.
Along with other officials, Palmer is currently exploring cost-benefit analysis, weighing options to determine the best way to protect students.
Officials with Midwest City-Del City Public Schools confirm the district is also part of the conversation with all parties, discussing possible new security options for next school year.