Teen Boy, His Mother Arrested In Connection With Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC
A mother and her teenage son were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting at a grocery store in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police were called to a shooting at a the Buy For Less store near SW 29th Street and May Avenue. Witnesses told officers a fight inside the store led to the shooting that involved Hector Pena, 15, and his mother, 35-year-old Glenda Sanroman.
“All the sudden I heard pop, pop, pop,” said Adam Solis, a witness. “Over in this section of the parking lot.”
Solis works next door to the grocery store and said after the shooting, he saw two people running from the gunfire.
“We saw two young guys running this way,” Solis said. “One with his shirt off.”
One of his customers witnessed an argument break out in the grocery store. Police said the fight was between Pena and another teenager.
“That argument spilled out into the parking lot,” Oklahoma City police Sgt. Brad Gilmore said. “As one of the juveniles was leaving, he got into a vehicle, and as he drove off, (he) reached out the window and fired three shots.”
Pena was with his younger sister and his mother Sanroman. Witnesses said they left the scene in a black van. Sanroman was detained shortly after the shooting during a traffic stop.
“She was brought down to headquarters where she was questioned," Gilmore said. “Therefore, during the investigation, she was arrested.”
The woman's husband and the teen's father did not want to talk on camera but told News 9 his son was defending his family from the other teen who he said started the initial fight.
His son and wife are now in the Oklahoma County jail on charges in connection to the drive-by shooting.
“I’m very surprised a 15-year-old would have access to a gun,” said Solis. “I’m just glad he didn’t hit anybody. The person he shot at or an innocent bystander, someone just shopping at the Buy For Less.”
The teenager, who was shot, told police Pena flashed a gun at him just before the shooting.