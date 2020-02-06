After Mr. Trump concluded his address to the nation Tuesday night, Pelosi picked up her paper copy of his speech and tore it in pieces behind him — well in view of television cameras. A day later, Gaetz argued in his letter that Pelosi may have violated the House's Code of Official Conduct on decorum and perhaps even broken the law by destroying a government document. "Nobody is above the law," he tweeted. "She must be held accountable."