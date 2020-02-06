State Prosecutors Do Not Plan Response To Holtzclaw's SCOTUS Appeal
State prosecutors tell News 9 they do not intend on filing a response to an appeal filed with the United States Supreme Court on behalf of convict Daniel Holtzclaw.
Daniel Holtzclaw and his attorney filed a 29-page petition Monday to seek review of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' judgment against him.
The petition said the case warrants the Supreme Court justices' attention for three main reasons:
- "The Oklahoma City Police Department's biased investigation and procurement of 13 accusers,"
- the "flawed testimony" and "false analysis" of flawed DNA evidence,
- and the secret hearings concerning the flawed DNA evidence.
In an email sent to News 9, a spokesperson for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said they don't typically "file anything in non-capital cases, unless ordered by the court to do so."
Holtzclaw was arrested in 2014 after a woman came forward to the police and said he sexually assaulted her during a traffic stop in northeast Oklahoma City.
During the course of the Oklahoma City Police Department's investigation, 13 women accused Holtzclaw of sexual misconduct.
He was found guilty on 18 of the 36 charges by an Oklahoma County jury. He was sentenced to 263 years in prison in January 2016.
Despite his sentence of 263 years Daniel Holtzclaw's sister, Jenny Holtzclaw, said the jury got it wrong.
“I have it in my heart I know that Daniel is innocent,” said Jenny.
She said for the past four years her brother has sat behind bars wrongfully convicted of raping six women and groping several more.