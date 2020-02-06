Holtzclaw was arrested in 2014 after a woman came forward to the police and said he sexually assaulted her during a traffic stop in northeast Oklahoma City.

During the course of the Oklahoma City Police Department's investigation, 13 women accused Holtzclaw of sexual misconduct.

He was found guilty on 18 of the 36 charges by an Oklahoma County jury. He was sentenced to 263 years in prison in January 2016.

Despite his sentence of 263 years Daniel Holtzclaw's sister, Jenny Holtzclaw, said the jury got it wrong.

“I have it in my heart I know that Daniel is innocent,” said Jenny.

She said for the past four years her brother has sat behind bars wrongfully convicted of raping six women and groping several more.