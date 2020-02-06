According to Drugs.com, people should avoid contact with it because furanyl, fentanyl and U-47700 are lethal at very low doses. "Gray death" powder can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin and can be extremely toxic, even in the smallest quantities, and rapidly lead to fatal respiratory depression, the website says. If the drug is mixed with carfentanil, it is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.