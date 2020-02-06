Since Tuesday night the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has responded to over 50 accidents – the majority due to weather.



"They slide off the road into the median or off on the shoulder. we've had a few overturned vehicles, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons.



Although crews have been out treating the roads since Monday, road conditions change quickly.



“The sun was out a little bit earlier and the roads dried off to a degree,” said Capt. Timmons. “But the elevated structures are still going to be or could be slick. I think people underestimate that possibility."



Brenda Perry with the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation warns all driver to pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses.



Areas of concern Wednesday night were State Highway 152 in Mustang and in South Oklahoma City, I-240 between I-35 and May.



"Whenever we get reports of slick conditions we'll go and do additional materials out to try and help,” Perry said.



Now, as temperatures drop Wednesday night into Thursday, keep in mind that all of the slush you see will turn to ice.



“Don't get too over confident because it can be clear pavement and then all of a sudden you can run into slush that can be slick," Perry continued.