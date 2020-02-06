In an effort to be transparent, Deer Creek was made aware of a potential threat posted on a social media site this evening. Deer Creek’s first priority is the safety of our students and staff. If an incident is reported, administration and law enforcement are notified and, it is immediately investigated. If anything is found, it is addressed. All federal, state and local policy and laws are followed. Again, Deer Creek’s first priority is the safety of our students and staff. We are grateful to the students who made the right decision to report this post.