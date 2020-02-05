"I finally have good news for you. After the biased and unprecedented House impeachment process, the fair Senate trial has acquitted President Trump. It's over. It's done. I listened to the facts, I listened to the evidence. I was looking for perhaps new evidence we hadn't heard before, there was none. And so, I don't think any votes really changed during that process. We did waste a lot of time, but, now we can get back to work and do what we're supposed to be doing for the American people. That's going to be a relief. This whole process has been very painful. But, at least it's over with now."