OG&E Crews Work To Restore Power To Thousands After Winter Storm
While many of us braved the snow and cold to get to work, OG&E crews were also out, trying to make sure everyone had electricity.
At one point Wednesday morning a little over 8,800 households were without power. Folks in northwest Oklahoma City were the last to get it back on. That was around 10:30 a.m.
OG&E said a car went off the road, knocking down power lines, and knocking out electricity to several neighborhoods in the city
Some residents said they saw a flash of light around 5:15 a.m. and then the power went out.
In total nearly 3000 homes in the area lost electricity.
“Our house obviously made a bunch of noises when the power went off and we knew we didn’t have any power,” said Derek Brewer who lives in the Silverhawk neighborhood.
The Brewers said they got power back on around 7:30 a.m. About 700 others had to wait until crews repaired the broken line.
Meanwhile, nearly 6000 people in Norman were also without electricity. That was due to an equipment issue with a substation.
Fortunately, aside from problem drivers, snow doesn't typically cause issues with power lines.
But on a cold morning no electricity or heat is not the ideal way to kick off a snow day.
“Not without power, definitely not,” said Kayla Brewer.
An OG&E spokesperson said they did have crews ready to come in case we got ice instead of snow.