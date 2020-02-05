Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing His Father In Midwest City
Midwest City police took a man accused of murdering his father on Wednesday into custody. Police were called to the family’s home near Northeast 23rd Street and Spencer Road after 25-year-old Karl Haucke’s mother called 911.
‘It’s a horrible situation,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes. “Our hearts go out to the mother and the surviving sibling.”
Police said the family was inside their home when Haucke’s behavior took an unusual turn.
‘The only thing we know at this point is that he was acting irrational prior to the shooting,” said Clabes. “This started early this morning around 3 a.m.”
Then several hours later, Haucke's mother made a frantic 911 call to report her 57-year-old husband Karl Haucke had been shot by their son. When officers arrived, they said the father was dead.
“We know multiple shots were fired,” said Clabes. “Obviously the victim was killed, and we know some other shots were fired inside the home.”
Neighbors said they did not know much about the family because they kept to themselves. Residents were shocked to see a crime scene around the Haucke family’s home and even more concerned when they heard what happened.
“I thought what in the world,” said Charlotte Raymond, neighbor. “Some son shot his father and I didn’t know it was right there.”
Investigators found the gun Haucke allegedly used and continued collecting evidence throughout the day.
“After the shooting Kurtis had a weapon and ran outside the home threw the weapon on the ground and came back in the house,” said Clabes. “That’s where officers found him and took him into custody without incident.”
Haucke is being held in the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of first-degree murder, Midwest City police will present the charge to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.