News
Winter Weather In Okla. Causing Slick, Hazardous Conditions For Drivers
Wednesday, February 5th 2020, 6:25 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Winter weather in central Oklahoma is causing slick and hazardous conditions for drivers, Wednesday morning.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said crews are out treating roadways in western and central Oklahoma.
Slick roadways reported in the Oklahoma City Metro include the Interstate 35 corridor and Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma.
ODOT officials encourage drivers to stay home, unless travel is necessary. Drivers should be aware of black ice conditions and wet roadways that may be coated with a thin layer of ice.
Click here for a live traffic map.
Stay weather aware!