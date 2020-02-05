News
OG&E Reporting Power Outages Affecting OKC, Norman Completely Restored
Wednesday, February 5th 2020, 6:10 AM CST
Updated:
As of 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company reported all customers have had their power restored in Norman.
OG&E said 604 customers are still without power in Oklahoma City.
OG&E is working on the scene of a power outage between 164th St. and 178th St. in northwest Oklahoma City, but it does not have an estimated restoration time at the moment.
