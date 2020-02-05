OG&E Reporting Power Outages Affecting OKC, Norman
As of 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company reported 8,842 power outages between Oklahoma City and Norman.
OG&E said 5,848 customers are affected in Norman and another 2,994 customers are without power in Oklahoma City.
According to the OG&E's System Watch map, the highest concentration of power outages are situated just south of the University of Oklahoma campus. OG&E said they are still assessing when power will be restored.
Another power outage affecting 20 customers in Norman is estimated to have power restored by 9:30 a.m., according to OG&E.
OG&E said twelve customers without power near the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in northwest Oklahoma City are estimated to have their power restored by 8:41 a.m.
