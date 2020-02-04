State Agencies Prep For Winter Storm
As a winter storm approaches Oklahoma, state agencies have made winter weather preparations a top priority.
According to the News 9 weather team between 4 inches of snow and possibly more is expected Wednesday. Both the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) are standing by.
"We'll have 10 trucks out in Oklahoma City alone and we’ll have over 100 pieces of machinery out system wide," said Jack Damrill with OTA.
Brenda Perry with ODOT said its plan has already been set in motion.
"We're certainly geared up for the snow and ice conditions and once the storms hit, we do work 24-7 around the clock," she said.
Crews from ODOT and OTA sent crews Tuesday morning to pre-treat the roads, making it easier in the long run.
“Once the storm hits it will help in the melting process,” Perry explained.
If there is an incredible amount of snow as is expected, Damrill said it will take a toll on the state.
“If that’s the case it will be really crippling in areas in Oklahoma,” Damrill said.
Both ODOT and OTA are urging drivers to be especially careful traveling on any elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Examples in the metro area are the I-44 Belle Isle Bridge, I-40 and the I-44 junction and I-35/ I-40 Fort Smith Junction.
Damrill also warns drivers to stay clear of snowplows.
"Last year we had three snowplows get hit because people are anxious to get around them," he said. "They don't take their time. They don't allow these guys to work."
For information on road conditions and closures, click here.