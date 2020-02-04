Group Think: Grabbing Milk And Bread Ahead of Storm
Winter storm warnings bring along the timeless tradition of running to the grocery store for milk and bread.
“It’s the first two things they grab off the shelf,” News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said. “How much bread could you possibly eat?”
Even the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted “Is it a milk & bread kind of day?”
But what makes people grab those two items, often adding in eggs and toilet paper?
Many say group think plays a big role, the idea that if many people are grabbing these items you should, too.
“We immediately start to add extra bread orders, extra milk orders when we see the forecast shows a storm or snow coming in,” Dennis Maxwell with Homeland grocery stores said.
He said another reason people bulk up is parents and babysitters have kids to feeds who are out of school.
“Those are fresh items, limited supply items,” Maxwell said.
If you are heading to the store Tuesday, it's a good idea to make sure you have any prescriptions you may need over the next couple days, a blanket if the power goes out, and non-perishable foods.
“If you have any errands, maybe pick up some medications, get that stuff done today or this evening virus trying to get out and do those things tomorrow, because tomorrow, the driving is going to be tricky,” Payne said.