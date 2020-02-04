"We have so much fun just talking about different things, different subjects," Toia said. "She's very warm. Very considerate."

"You would think we've known each other for years," Liddell said.

Both women agreed that Liddell likes to "spoil" Toia. During one visit in January, she made her a sandwich and brought her homemade potato salad to go with it — plus soda and licorice as an extra treat.

Liddell, who worked as a senior aide before she retired, said helping the elderly is her "passion."

"They need friends. They'd be so lonely in that house sometimes," she said. "And they're sitting there looking at those walls, the telephone ain't ringing. They need some company. And I'm gonna be the one that makes them happy."

"I treat them like my mom," she added. The age gap between Liddell and some of the seniors she visits is the same age difference between herself and her mother. So she finds herself watching the same old movies she used to watch with her mom.

Liddell said being a senior companion is beneficial to her too, and in her five years of volunteering with the program, she's made many friends. "Really, they're helping me, too. Because I was a lonely something, too," she said.

At the end of the day, when the women have finished their chat, their walk and their lunch, Liddell says she feels that God put her in the right place. "I feel like I did something that God would've wanted me to do. At least I did something for today," she said. "You're supposed to help people. And I'm trying to walk with God, so I have to help people."