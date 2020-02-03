Two women were shot dead at the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus on Monday and a toddler was wounded, according to university police. The incident happened at the Pride Rock Residence Hall, university police said in a tweet.

The child, a boy of about 2 years old, was in stable condition at a hospital, Chief Bryan Vaughn of Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department said in a statement. Vaughn said police responded to the dorm, which houses freshmen students, after a student there called police around 10:17 a.m.

Vaughn did not release additional information about what led to the shooting or the extent of the child's injuries. The department tweeted earlier that they found three gunshot victims, two of whom were deceased.

Vaughn did not say whether police had identified the suspect, but said there was no threat.

Earlier, police tweeted that they were investigating a crime scene and asked the campus community to shelter in place. The university later posted a notice on its website that the "precautionary shelter in place recommendations" have been lifted, but Pride Rock Residence Hall and the surrounding areas remain blocked off.

Officers had been stationed throughout the campus, located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

University president Mark Rudin said in a statement that professional counselors will be available at the school.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in our community who has been impacted by this tragedy," Rudin said.

First published on February 3, 2020 / 2:50 PM