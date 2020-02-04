Make-A-Wish Introduces Young Cancer Survivor From Cashion To WWE Superstar
An elementary school student had his wish granted to meet a WWE superstar.
Gabriel Hoover, 9, was told Friday his wish was granted through Make-A-Wish Oklahoma to meet WWE superstar Roman Reigns in Tulsa at the BOK Center.
The announcement, which was a complete surprise, was made inside the Cashion Public Schools auditorium.
“It was hard to keep it a secret because I can't keep a secret from this child for anything,” said Julie Hoover, Gabriel’s mother. “I was able to do it, but I just was happy, it’s about time. He deserves this happiness.”
Gabriel has battled cancer, kidney disease and undergone numerous surgeries.
The trip to Tulsa's BOK Center isn't just a big deal to Gabriel.
Roman Reigns himself is a cancer survivor.
“As an adult you tend to give up when you get told you have cancer,” said Julie. “You go through this phase where you just don't care, he just smiled through it call and said we'll beat it and he did.”
Students gathered outside to bid Gabriel and his family farewell.
A little positivity, they say, goes a long way.
“Just believe that God is going to take care of it and don’t allow your child to get down,” said Julia. “If you remain positive, they remain positive.”