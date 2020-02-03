Norman Police Arrest Man In Connection To 4 Armed Robberies
Zachary Michael Hughes, 29, was arrested last week in connection to four armed robberies across Norman, according to police.
Police had been called to a 7-11 off of East Lindsey after the store clerk told authorities he had just been robbed at gunpoint. The caller stated that the man came in and demanded money while holding up a revolver.
Not long after, police received a second call from the Circle K off of West Lindsey of a similar thing that happened there. The store clerk at Circle K also said the man had a revolver and got into a maroon 4-door hatchback car.
A Norman police officer who happened to be in the area spotted a maroon car that matched the description and made a traffic stop.
When officials got the man out of the car, they told him he matched the description of an armed robber, but he denied having any involvement.
Documents show when officers searched Hughes’ car, they found clothes worn during the armed robberies and the gun used.
Hughes is still in jail and faces four counts of first-degree armed robbery and four counts of a use of a firearm while committing a felony.