News
Senators Hear Final Arguments In Impeachment Trial
U.S. senators heard final arguments Monday in an impeachment trial that seems all but certain to end with President Trump's acquittal later this week.
The closing statements happened three days after senators narrowly voted to reject calling witnesses, and one day before the president gives his State of the Union address.
Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the full recap as senators prepare for the vote on the impeachment articles, which is set for Wednesday.