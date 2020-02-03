News
Missing Teenager Reported In Mustang
A teenager has been reported missing in Mustang.
Kenneth Carter, 15, was last seen shortly after 11:10 a.m. Monday at Mustang High School.
Carter is a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and a red hood, white pants, black shoes and black backpack.
Police said Carter got into a red Chevrolet Cobalt and the driver is possibly a friend from Clinton.
Carter needs to take medication otherwise he might see a dangerous spike in his blood pressure.
Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call 405-376-2488.