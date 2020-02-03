News
Police Identify 1 Killed, 2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; No Arrests Made
KCTV5
Police have identified the victims of a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Monday in northeast Oklahoma City.
Officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, February 3 to a reported shooting in the 700 block of NE 32nd St.
Police said three victims, now identified as 24-year-old Alex Michael Harge,34-year-old Joshua Rogers and 23-year-old Cleevan Reed, were shot. According to police, Harge died at the scene. Rogers and Reed were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and later released.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.