Though she was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira's paternal grandparents are from Lebanon, a country she has always kept close to her heart. As a matter of fact, the Grammy Award-winning singer's last name is Mebarak, a common name in the Arab world. She often incorporates her heritage and culture in her art and music — through her belly dancing moves, for instance, or her use of sounds in songs such as "Eyes Like Yours."